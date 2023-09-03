Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant calls the Commanders a ‘sleeper team’ for 2023

Dez Bryant burst onto the scene as a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys in 2010. The first-round pick played in 12 games and caught 45 passes and six touchdowns.

It didn’t take long for Bryant to establish himself as the Cowboys’ No. 1 wide receiver, and before injuries slowed his career, he was considered one of the best in the NFL.

Washington fans remember Bryant well. The former Cowboy played in 14 games against Washington, recording 67 receptions for 977 yards and 14 touchdowns. He last played for Dallas in 2017, and he last appeared in the NFL in 2020, when he played in six games for the Ravens.

These days, Bryant has business interests outside of football but actively follows the NFL on Twitter, offering his analysis on all 32 teams. On Friday, Bryant called the Pittsburgh Steelers his sleeper team for 2023.

A Steelers fan responded, saying he didn’t see Pittsburgh as a sleeper team because everyone could already see the Steelers were good.

Bryant responded.

The commanders are my second sleeper team Due to the entire AFC upgrade The Steelers have not been getting any recognition on how well coach Tomlin been building his team I got them beating the 49ers first game https://t.co/cYmJ2sP1Eh — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 2, 2023

While no one is predicting the Commanders to reach the Super Bowl, some are taking notice of second-year quarterback Sam Howell and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. If Howell becomes the quarterback Washington believes he can, paired with an outstanding defense, the Commanders have a chance to be good in 2023.

