Former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III dies at 38

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber died at the age of 38.

He was found dead on Wednesday in his apartment.

While the cause of death is unknown at the time of writing, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported:

,,, according to a source, police responded to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment because someone had called about a water leak. Police forced their way in.

“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber,” police spokesperson Joshua Lovell said. “Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location.”

Barber played for Dallas from 2005-to-10. He rushed for 4,358 of his 4,780 yards as a Cowboy. He was a fourth-round pick out of the University of Minnesota.

He ranks fourth on the school’s all-time rushing list with 3,276 yards, second with 4,495 all-purpose yards, and second in rushing touchdowns with 35, one better than his father, Marion Barber Jr.

Barber finished his career in 2011 with the Chicago Bears.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2022

The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NzP9jVeTyp — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2022