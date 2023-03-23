Former Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott lists the Eagles among his final 3 teams in free agency

Ezekiel Elliott is no longer a member of the Dallas Cowboys, but the veteran running back could see his former team twice a season if he joins the Eagles.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia is among three teams Elliott is interested in joining as he chases a Super Bowl.

Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options about where to play to the Eagles, Jets and Bengals, and he would like to make his decision about where to sign by the end of next week, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

Elliott, 27, was released after eight seasons in Dallas as he was set to count $16.7 million against the salary cap with a $10.9 million non-guaranteed base salary.

According to Schefter, Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut. He could give the Eagles another talented rusher to pair with Jalen Hurts and a dominant offensive line.

The former Ohio State star had a career-low 876 rushing yards in 2022; he scored 12 touchdowns and remained a top short-yardage running back and pass protector, something that can transition to what Philadelphia wants to do on offense.

In 12 career games against the Eagles, Elliott has 233 carries for 1,107 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Elliott finished his career in Dallas with 1,881 carries for 8,262 yards and 68 rushing touchdowns. He caught 305 passes for 1,336 yards and 12 touchdowns and could be looking for a bit of payback if Howie Roseman will have him.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles 2023 offseason preview: Where does Philadelphia stand at QB? Every NFL team's 2023 salary cap space after first wave of free agency Eagles are hosting Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness on a Top 30 predraft visit Eagles' All-Pro WR A.J. Brown to compete in 'The Catch' saltwater fishing tournament Contract details for James Bradberry's new 3-year, $38 million deal with the Eagles

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire