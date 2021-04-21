Former Cowboys QB, CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo returns to Korn Ferry Tour competition

Adam Woodard
·1 min read
Tony Romo is teeing it up alongside the professionals once again this week.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current lead NFL on CBS analyst is playing on a sponsor exemption this week at the Veritex Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

The course, where all 18 holes are baseball themed (No. 1 is Lead Off, No. 18 is, you guessed it, Walk Off), is just two miles from the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Romo, 41, has made four starts on the PGA Tour since his retirement from the NFL, missing the cut and failing to break 70 in each event. His most-recent pro start was last July at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he withdrew with a wrist injury.

Will Zalatoris, the 24-year-old rising star who finished runner-up at the Masters, plays often with Romo and said on the Pardon My Take podcast that the former quarterback will send him swing videos at 11:30 at night asking questions like, “What do you think of this move because (Ben) Hogan did it?”

A field of 156 players, including 21 of the top 25 players from the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, will play for a total prize of $600,000 this week, with a cool $108,000 going to the winner.

