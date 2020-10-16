Former Cowboys pass rusher David Irving reinstated by NFL and Raiders could be ideal landing spot

In 2017 David Irving had seven sacks in eight games. The Cowboys re-signed him to a one-year deal after that and he looked like he was on his way up. That’s not how things ended up.

Three months later he was placed on the IR/Did Not Report list. He was activated early in the 2018 season and appeared in just two games, putting up one sack and two QB hits. The following March he was suspended indefinitely for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

That was October of 2018. The 27-year-old hasn’t played a down of football since. Friday the NFL reinstated him, making him a free agent, able to sign with any team.

Marijuana was Irving’s issue and the NFL has changed its strict stance on the use of marijuana and it’s reflected in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Raiders could be an ideal team for Irving’s return for a number of reasons.

First of all, his former defensive coordinator is coaching the Raiders defensive line. Rod Marinelli has already brought two of his former defensive linemen to Las Vegas with him. The Raiders signed Maliek Collins and Daniel Ross this offseason along with safety Jeff Heath.

Second of all, Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib just suffered a broken toe, so there is an opening for a situational pass rusher.

Third, the Raiders are entering a bye week, which offers some time for Irving to acclimate to the defense before the Raiders take the field again.

Gruden likes inspiring stories of redemption. In that he is much like the late Al Davis. He will give a player a fresh opportunity should that player exhibit that his troubles are behind him.

Darren Waller is a perfect example of this. Now Waller is an inspiration to those who suffer from addiction and has even started his own foundation to raise money for that cause.

Irving wants to play again. He deserves another shot. We’ll see if the Raiders are the team that gives it to him.