Former Cowboys OL Tony Hutson dead at 49

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Tony Hutson died earlier this month, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. He was 49.

A golf-ball sized tumor was discovered behind Hutson's right lung before the 1996 draft. The tumor, though, was benign, allowing Hutson to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northeastern Oklahoma State, where he picked up NAIA All-America honors.

Hutson played 17 games with four starts for the Cowboys in 1997-99. He also appeared in the Cowboys' lone playoff game after the 1998 season.

Huston played the 2000 season with Washington, seeing action in three games, and he was on the Raiders' practice squad in 2001. He retired after the 2001 season.