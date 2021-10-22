Former Cowboys lineman Brandon Knight won't report to Ravens, announces break due to mental health

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brandon Knight is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. Knight — who was claimed by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday — made the announcement Thursday after he did not report to the Ravens.

Knight thanked the Ravens for the opportunity. He said he would step away from football for the entire season to "address" his mental health.

Knight, 24, called it a "difficult decision" to take a break from the game.

Brandon Knight joined Cowboys in 2019

Knight joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's been with the team the last three seasons, starting 10 games over that period. Knight was relegated to a backup role with Dallas this season, and was cut in October.

The Ravens claimed Knight on waivers in an attempt to strengthen their offensive line. Knight did not report to the team Wednesday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday he wasn't aware of the full details, but said Knight did not report to the team due to a "personal decision."