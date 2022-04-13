Former Cowboys HC Wade Phillips tabbed to lead XFL team in 2023

A former Cowboys head coach is the man in charge once again, in a league designed to give second chances.

Wade Phillips, who coached in Dallas from 2007 until halfway through the 2010 season, has been named one of eight head coaches for the XFL’s return in 2023.

The 74-year-old will join Bob Stoops, Terrell Buckley, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, and Jim Haslett as the head coaches for the revamped spring league co-owned by Dwayne Johnson.

So excited and honored to be picked as an XFL Head Coach. Great that XFL is back and so happy to be back myself! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) April 13, 2022

Phillips is the son of legendary NFL coach Bum Phillips and has been roaming league sidelines since first working under his dad with the Houston Oilers in 1976.

He’s been everything from a defensive line coach to a Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, but he’s also been the head coach for more teams- six- than any man in NFL history. He served in an interim capacity for the Saints, Falcons, and Texans, and he had official head coaching stints in Denver, Buffalo, and Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hired Phillips prior to the 2007 season to replace the retired Bill Parcells; he beat out Norv Turner, Ron Rivera, Jason Garrett, and several others for the job.

Despite leading the team to a 34-22 record and two NFC East titles, his Cowboys were unable to win a postseason game under his command. Phillips did not survive his fourth year in Dallas; he was fired after a 1-7 start in 2010.

Phillips served most recently as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator, a role that earned him his first championship ring and Assistant Coach of the Year honors for that team’s 2015 season. He was not brought back following the 2019 season, though, and he had expressed frustration at not getting another shot at a head coaching job anywhere else in the league.

Story continues

The new XFL will begin play in February of next year. While the eight head coaches have been announced, it is not yet known which team each man will lead.

List

Cowboys News: The true 'queen chess piece' of defense, trade targets, RB situation in 2023?

List

7 edge rush prospects for Cowboys to consider through 2022 draft weekend

List