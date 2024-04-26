Former Cowboys DT Chad Hennings to announce team’s Day 2 draft picks

The NFL has released its list of guest announcers who will take over for commissioner Roger Goodell on Day 2 of the NFL draft. If the Cowboys keep the 56th and 87th selections they currently own, their newest employees will be welcomed by former defensive tackle Chad Hennings.

Hennings was an 11th-round pick out of the Air Force Academy in 1988. If not for his military post-graduate commitment, the Outland Trophy winner, unanimous All-American, and UPI Lineman of the Year would have been taken much higher.

The Iowa native was deployed twice to the Persian Gulf, where he piloted A-10 “Warthogs” and was promoted to the rank of captain in 1992. Hennings had the final four years of his active-duty commitment waived after the Gulf War and was able to finally join the Cowboys in 1992.

99% of college football players are NOT in the College Football Hall of Fame. 99.999% of college HOFers did NOT also fly 45 successful A-10 combat missions for the Air Force. And win 3 Super Bowls. The incredible true story of Dallas Cowboy & Fighter Pilot, Chad Hennings: pic.twitter.com/uCRc72tA1R — Jon Finkel (@Jon_Finkel) September 3, 2022

But the team had undergone an ownership and coaching change since he had been drafted by Tom Landry, and Hennings- then a 26-year-old rookie- was reportedly nearly traded to Denver before even reporting to Dallas. But Jimmy Johnson changed his mind after watching just one workout.

The 6-foot-6 287-pounder was a wrecking ball on the field and a top-notch team leader off it. Hennings ended up being a key role player for the Cowboys defense that helped to win three Super Bowl trophies.

Hennings played nine years for the Cowboys before retiring after the 2000 season due to injuries. In 119 regular-season game appearances, he tallied 269 tackles, 27.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and one fumble return for a touchdown.

In 14 playoff games, he added another 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Now 58, Hennings does motivational speaking.

And he’s sure to motivate the Cowboys fans present in downtown Detroit on Friday night when he announces the team’s second- and third-round picks.

