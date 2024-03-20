Former Cowboys DL Don Smerek dies at 66

Former Cowboys defensive lineman Don Smerek died on March 16 from cancer, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. Smerek was 66.

Smerek joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent from Nevada in 1981. He played seven seasons in Dallas and saw action in 69 games with four starts. He totaled 14.5 career sacks.

“He was a great teammate, a great person,” Hall of Fame defensive lineman Randy White told Watkins. “He was just solid as a football player and I can always count on him. He would come in on third downs and rush the passer and the thing about Don as a football player, he was 100 percent.”

Smerek is survived by his wife, Tandi, three brothers, Jeff, Ron and Dennis, along with his sister Debbie and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private memorial service in late March in Henderson, Nevada.