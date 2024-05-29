Former Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore a ‘logical fit’ for Commanders

It’s no secret the Washington Commanders have question marks at cornerback. Will Emmanuel Forbes blossom under the new coaching staff? Can this staff help Benjamin St-Juste reverse his 2023 fortunes?

The Commanders better hope both players can give them something in 2024. Washington allowed its best cornerback, Kendall Fuller, to walk in free agency. Considering Fuller’s age and injury history, general manager Adam Peters made a wise decision.

However, the Commanders didn’t sign a starting-level cornerback outside of Michael Davis. The 29-year-old Davis spent the past seven seasons with the Chargers, where he appeared in 107 games with 74 starts. Davis isn’t a shutdown cornerback, but he is a good, dependable veteran. Outside of Davis, the Commanders added other veterans for depth, who will compete for a roster spot.

Washington selected Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil in the second round of the NFL draft. Sainristil is strictly a slot cornerback, meaning the Commanders could still use another veteran insurance policy on the outside.

There’s a perfect candidate available who has played for head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Gilmore will be 34 in September, but last season, he proved he can still play. A two-time first-team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and former NFL Defensive MVP, Gilmore started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season under Quinn and Whitt. Gilmore recorded 68 tackles, two interceptions, and 13 passes defended.

Teams are clearly staying away from Gilmore due to his age. However, proven veterans like Gilmore often do not sign with a team until training camp or after Week 1, so he could remain an available option or them.

Bleacher Report recently named Gilmore as a “logical fit” for Washington. We agree.

The Washington Commanders would be wise to give him a call as well. They lost Kendall Fuller in free agency, and Gilmore has experience with new head coach Dan Quinn.

Gilmore to Washington makes sense. The Commanders have signed numerous veterans to short-term deals who have connections to the new coaching staff. Why not give Gilmore a call?

Even if Forbes and St-Juste look to be progressing this summer, Gilmore would be a worthy addition to the 2024 roster.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire