Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to replace Drew Brees on NBC's NFL pregame show, per report

NBC Sports has chosen former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett to replace Drew Brees on its "Sunday Night Football" pregame show, according to a report by the New York Post.

Garrett, who was fired early last season as New York Giants offensive coordinator, has been serving as a color commentator on NBC's broadcasts of USFL games this spring. The Post also reports Garrett could succeed Brees as the main analyst on the network's Notre Dame football games this fall.

Jac Collinsworth – a Notre Dame graduate and Garrett's broadcast partner on the USFL games – is also under consideration for the play-by-play duties on Fighting Irish games, the Post reports.

MORE: How Russell Wilson is already taking command of Broncos, wowing teammates

NFL: Inside Vikings’ quest for ‘less predictable’ offense, starting with new coach Kevin O’Connell’s 'why'

Jason Garrett was the Dallas Cowboys head coach from 2010-2019. He served as the New York Giants offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

Mike Tirico and Brees formed the broadcast team last year for Notre Dame football. However, Tirico is taking over the play-by-play role from Al Michaels on "Sunday Night Football" this fall with Michaels moving to Amazon's package of games on Thursday nights.

Tirico and Brees also worked together on NBC's "Football Night in America" pregame show last year. But after signing a multiyear contract with NBC in 2020, Brees exited after one year as a studio and game analyst, citing the need to spend more time with his family.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jason Garrett to replace Drew Brees on NBC's NFL show, per report