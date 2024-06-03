Former Cowboys, 49ers OL Larry Allen dies at 52

The Dallas Cowboys on Monday announced the death of Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen at age 52. No cause of death has been reported.

Allen spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Cowboys before finishing his career with two seasons in San Francisco. In Dallas Allen won one Super Bowl while earning seven All-Pro nods and 10 trips to the Pro Bowl. His 11th Pro Bowl came as a member of the 49ers at age 35.

His stint in San Francisco was not his first time playing in Northern California. Allen spent part of his high school career in Stockton and Napa before starting his college career at Butte College and transferring to Sonoma State.

Allen played in 203 games with 197 starts in his career. He started at every position except center, and he was an All-Pro at both guard spots as well as left tackle. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class in 2013 on his second ballot.

