Former Cowboy Treyton Welch signs with Browns

Apr. 27—LARAMIE — Tight end Treyton Welch became the fourth former University of Wyoming football player to sign a free agent contract following this weekend's NFL draft.

Welch, a 6-foot-3, 241-pound Buffalo, Minnesota, product signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent Saturday night. He joined former teammates Frank Crum (offensive tackle, Denver Broncos), Ayir Asante (wide receiver, New York Giants) and Easton Gibbs (linebacker, Seattle Seahawks) as players to sign contracts this weekend.

Welch hauled in 31 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns as a senior last season. He averaged 9.9 yards per catch while being a key blocker on UW's offensive front.

As a junior, Welch totaled 308 yards on 22 catches and five touchdowns. He led the Cowboys in receiving in the Arizona Bowl in 2022, finishing with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.