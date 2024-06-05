Former Cowboy Ryan Yarborough named to HOF ballot

Jun. 4—Former University of Wyoming wide receiver Ryan Yarborough was named to next year's College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the organization announced Monday.

Yarborough played for the Cowboys from 1990-93, earning first team All-American status in both 1992 and 1993. The 2025 ballot includes 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision level, and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Yarborough was UW's first two-time All-American, and is one of the most prolific receivers in Cowboys football history. He finished his career as the nation's leader in receiving yards, had the most 200-yard receiving games and had the most games catching a touchdown pass.

He remains UW's career touchdown receptions leader with 42. In 1992, Yarborough was selected to the Football Writers of America All-America first team as a junior after leading the nation in receiving with 1,351 yards.

He finished that year with 86 receptions and 12 touchdown catches. As a senior in 1993, Yarborough again led the nation in receiving with 1,584 yards. That season, he caught 75 passes for 16 touchdowns.

His totals broke the NCAA career receiving yardage record with 4,357 yards. He established or tied five NCAA records during his senior year. For his efforts, Yarborough was named to the Associated Press and Football Writers of America All-America first team.

He tied the NCAA record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons in a career with three, becoming only the fourth player in history to accomplish that mark. His Cowboys records for career and single-season touchdown receptions still stand.

He was an All-Western Athletic Conference first team receiver after his junior and senior seasons. Following his career at UW, Yarborough was a second-round draft choice by the New York Jets. He played professionally for the Jets, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.

The ballot was emailed Monday to the more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF's Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.

The Honors Court, chaired by NFF board member and College Football Hall of Famer Archie Griffin of Ohio State, includes an elite and geographically diverse pool of athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media.

The announcement of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2025, with specific details to be announced in the future.