Former Cowboy QB DiNucci XFL debut overshadowed by TOs

Ben DiNucci has gone through a rollercoaster ride since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. As a rookie sixth-rounder, DiNucci was thrown to the wolves when Dak Prescott’s season ended prematurely then primary backup Andy Dalton suffered a concussion.

DiNucci’s first career start came was a 23-9, primetime loss to the Eagles, but even in defeat he gained a cult following and nicknames like “Gucci DiNucci” thanks to his infamous sidearm throws. DiNucci was waived entering the 2022 season though and eventually found his way to the XFL’s return; drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons. This past Sunday, he made his starting debut against the D.C. Defenders.

In the first quarter, DiNucci delivered a highlight, evading pass rushers and mirroring the NFL’s best with a flip of the ball for a score.

Unfortunately, the day would go south from there for both DiNucci and the Sea Dragons.

The former Cowboy turned the ball over three times in the contest, including a pick-six in the third quarter as Seattle squandered a double-digit lead.

With 26 seconds left in the game, DiNucci had a chance to overcome the mistakes and needed just a yard on 2nd-and-goal to secure the victory but it wasn’t to be. Surrounded by pressure on a blown-up play, he coughed up the ball and the Defenders took home the victory.

On the day, DiNucci completed 35-of-54 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown but the turnovers erased the positives.

DiNucci will have a chance to turn it around against the 1-0 St. Louis Battlehawks in Week 2 of the XFL.

