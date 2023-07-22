Former Cowboy has chance to break NFL record after signing with new club

Records are made to be broken and the NFL might see a much ballyhooed one broken during the 2023 season. While Dallas Cowboys fans do not regret moving on from their 2022 kicker after the way the season ended, Brett Maher is once again back in the league. Maher missed five of six extra point attempts in the playoffs, catching the yips at the worst possible time.

The weird part was he continued making his field goals just like he did in the regular season when he nailed 90.6% of those attempts. Still, there was no way he could return to Dallas and now as training camps are set to begin, he’s found a new home, reuniting with Sean Payton in Denver, per Mike Klis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Maher kicked for the Saints in 2021, going 16 for 18. The big-legged kicker has made multiple kicks over 50+ yards and several of 60-yards or better. If he can beat out Elliot Fry for the Broncos job, the thin air in Denver should lead to opportunitieis to challenge former Texas Longhons and current Baltimore Ravens legend Justin Tucker’s 66-yard mark that currently sets the standard.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire