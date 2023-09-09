Former Cougs, Vandals fare well in NFL preseason

Sep. 8—Thursday marked the start of the NFL season, and 12 Washington State Cougars and two Idaho Vandals found themselves on pro rosters in Week 1.

Here's a look at how the NFL preseason went for area players as the regular season gets underway.

WSU

Jalen Thompson, FS, Cardinals: The starting free safety had three tackles in the preseason. He's in his fifth year in the NFL.

Frankie Luvu, ILB, Panthers: The veteran had three tackles in the preseason. He is listed as a starting linebacker entering his sixth NFL season.

Dezmon Patmon, WR Panthers: After recording three catches for 35 yards and one touchdown with the Buffalo Bills, he was released and signed to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad Tuesday.

Gardner Minshew, QB, Colts: Went 28-of-32 (87.5%) for 281 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason. He will back up rookie starter Anthony Richardson at quarterback entering his fifth season.

Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs: The starter at one of the team's cornerback spots, he had two tackles in the preseason. The Chiefs lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions in their season opener Thursday, with Watson failing to record a tackle.

Daiyan Henley, ILB, Chargers: Recorded a team-high 14 tackles along with one interception for 16 yards and 0.5 sacks in the preseason. Enters his rookie year as a third-string linebacker with a chance to move up the depth chart.

River Cracraft, WR, Dolphins: Had seven catches for 87 yards in the preseason — tops in receiving yards on the team. Listed as a backup receiver entering his seventh season.

Daniel Ekuale, DT, Patriots: Had four tackles and two sacks in the preseason. Listed as the team's main backup defensive tackle/nose tackle entering his sixth NFL season.

Abraham Lucas, OT, Seahawks: Listed as the starting right tackle entering his second season.

Easop Winston Jr., WR, Seahawks: Had six catches for 103 yards and one touchdown as the team's second-leading receiver in the preseason. Also had two punt returns for 21 yards. Currently on the team's practice squad.

Andre Dillard, OT, Titans: Listed as the starting left tackle in his fifth NFL season, his first with the Titans.

Armani Marsh, CB, Titans: The rookie and former WSU walk-on had 10 tackles in the preseason, fifth-best on the team, and is currently on the team's practice squad.

Derrick Langford, CB, free agent: The rookie had eight tackles in the preseason before being waived by the New York Jets during the final roster cuts.

Idaho

Kaden Elliss, ILB, Falcons: Signed a three-year $21.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. He had four tackles in the preseason. Elliss is a starting inside linebacker entering his fifth year in the NFL.

Christian Elliss, ILB, Eagles: Had five tackles in the preseason. He is the backup at WILL linebacker entering his third season with the team.

Noah Elliss, DT, free agent: Waived from the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury settlement Aug. 28. He could still be signed by a team when/if his health recovers. The nature of his injury is unknown.

Jeff Cotton, WR, free agent: Waived from the Green Bay Packers' injured reserve with an injury settlement Aug. 16. An offseason signee, Cotton was the oldest wide receiver on the Packers roster at 26 years old.

