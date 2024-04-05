A former Cougar and a former Ute had pretty unforgettable first ‘pitches’ at a San Francisco Giants game. See them here

San Francisco 49ers football players Fred Warner, left, and Deebo Samuel throw out ceremonial first pitches before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres in San Francisco, Friday, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) | Eric Risberg

The San Francisco Giants held their 2024 home opener on Friday afternoon against the San Diego Padres, and the ceremonial first pitches had a very heavy Utah flavor, and neither will likely be forgotten anytime soon.

Three members of the San Francisco 49ers roster were on hand to participate in the ceremony of them, with former BYU linebacker Fred Warner being one and former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky being another (receiver Deebo Samuel was the third).

Warner and Samuel threw from the mound, with Samuel’s pitch being not great but not awful. Warner’s, on the other hand, was objectively bad.

Warner, who has made the NFL’s Pro Bowl in three of his six seasons, threw his pitch almost directly into the ground, as it bounced on the grass about halfway between the mound and home plate.

Wishnowsky, on the other hand, did something unique, as he punted a football with “49ers” emblazoned on it from the outfield at Oracle Park into the famed McCovey Cove.

Warner and Wishnowsky weren’t the only NFL players with Utah ties to throw out a first pitch on Friday. Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell, a two-time Pro Bowler in his first three NFL seasons who played at Desert Hills High in St. George before playing collegiately at Oregon, had the honors at the Detroit Tigers’ home opener against the Oakland A’s.

Sewell’s pitch was certainly the best one among this group, as he threw a toss that wasn’t far outside the strike zone at all.