Former Coronado assistant tapped as Lamesa head football coach

A former Coronado assistant is returning to the South Plains.

Lamesa ISD announced Friday that Efrain Ramos will be its next head football coach and athletic director. Ramos, a Plainview native, was defensive coordinator for Anna last season.

Ramos and former Coronado football coach Seth Parr led Anna to its first state championship with a 26-0 win over Tyler Chapel Hill in December. The reigning Class 4A Division I champions moved up to 5A in the latest realignment.

Ramos was offensive and defensive coordinator under Parr at Coronado from 2016-20, according to LISD's release. He also spent time as Amarillo Caprock's offensive coordinator.

In high school, Ramos played under Plainview coach Steve Parr, Seth's dad.

"(Ramos) has had the privilege of both playing under and working alongside a great coaching family in the Parr family," LISD said in the release. "Coach Ramos is going to bring an exciting brand of football to Lamesa, Texas, as well as continue the great overall leadership for our entire athletic program."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Anna, Coronado ex Efrain Ramos hired as Lamesa head football coach