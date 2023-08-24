Former cornerback Prince Amukamara retires as a Giant

Sep 25, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) runs the ball after an interception against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Prince Amukamara has officially retired as a member of the Giants.

A first-round pick of the Giants out of Nebraska in the 2011 draft, the cornerback played five seasons with Big Blue. Amukamara picked off seven passes during his time in New York, adding 43 pass break-ups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 261 combined tackles.

Amukamara also appeared in four playoff games with the Giants in 2011, combining for three tackles as the Giants went on to win their second Super Bowl of the Eli Manning era.

After five seasons in New York, Amukamara played one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and three seasons with the Chicago Bears, with his final regular season game coming in the 2019 season.

In the past few seasons, Amukamara was either on the practice squad or in camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints.