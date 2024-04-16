Former Cooper star Jaxon Howard leaves LSU after 1 season

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Jaxon Howard was the No. 1 high school football player in Minnesota in the class of 2022.

He lasted just one season in the SEC at LSU. Howard’s father, Willie Howard, announced Monday night Jaxon is leaving Baton Rouge and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

"Tomorrow a new Journey begins for this young man as he officially will be in the transfer portal looking for a new home. Excited to see what God has in store for him and what doors God will open for him. While it was not an easy decision, it was the right 1," Willie posted to social media.

Back in July of 2022, Jaxon announced his commitment to LSU in front of family and friends at Robbinsdale Cooper over Minnesota, Michigan and Miami. A 6-4, 245-pound edge rusher, Howard appeared in five games as a freshman and made two tackles, with one quarterback hit.

The spring transfer portal window for college football athletes opened Monday, and it’s a safe bet that P.J. Fleck and the Gophers will reach out to Howard. Their returners on the defensive line include Danny Striggow, Jalen Logan-Redding, Jah Joyner, Deven Eastern and Anthony Smith.

College athletes can currently leave programs without penalty, and often times they’re chasing bigger pay days at other schools through name, image and likeness. After the 2023 season, the Gophers were able to retain most of their marquee skill position players, but did lose 11 scholarship players to the transfer portal.

Minnesota has about another two weeks of spring practice, but the roster will shift as players decided whether to stay, or leave.