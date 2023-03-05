Former Commanders QB Carson Wentz determined to continue NFL career

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz wants to continue playing. That, on the surface, is not a surprise. But when you consider Wentz would be playing on his fourth NFL team in four seasons and this time, not as the unquestioned starting quarterback, some are surprised.

The Commanders released Wentz last week, ending his time in Washington after just one season. He played in eight games, making seven starts, completing 62% of his passes for 1,755 yards, with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

This is after the Indianapolis Colts dumped Wentz after one season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, that hasn’t deterred Wentz from forging ahead in his NFL career. Rapoport stated that Wentz is “determined to continue playing and is open to various roles that can help a team.”

Last night in Indy, former #Commanders QB Carson Wentz was spotted (by my eyeballs) downtown having dinner with his agents. He's determined to continue playing and is open to various roles that can help a team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2023

Let’s break this down. Wentz is saying that he understands his days as a starter are done, and if he wants to keep playing, he’ll be a backup.

Being a backup is not a bad gig. Wentz is only 30, and if he was a backup for the next 6-8 years, he’d continue to make good money and take far fewer hits. Some wondered if the former No. 2 overall pick could accept such a role.

This is a smart move for Wentz. Put out there that you still want to play ahead of free agency and are open to being a backup. Wentz is likely to land somewhere, ideally with a stellar starting quarterback like the Kansas City Chiefs have in Patrick Mahomes.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire