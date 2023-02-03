Former Commanders' OC Scott Turner to join Raiders staff as pass game coordinator

Scott Turner to join Raiders as pass game coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner didn’t stay on the market for long after being fired by the team on January 10.

Turner will join Josh McDaniels’ staff on the Las Vegas Raiders as pass game coordinator, the team announced on Friday.

"Scott brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience around the league and is already familiar with both the Raiders and the Las Vegas community," head coach McDaniels said via a team statement. "We look forward to Scott's contributions to the team."

Turner has a connection to the city of Las Vegas and to the Raiders organization. He attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and was a reserve quarterback for the Rebels' football team from 2003-04. His father, former Redskins head coach Norv Turner, also served as head coach for the Oakland Raiders from 2004-05.

Turner was let go by Washington following a 2022 campaign which saw the Commanders’ offense rank in the NFL’s bottom half in passing yards, touchdowns, interceptions and overall scoring. Their nine rushing touchdowns on the year were fourth worst in the league. Turner’s three-year tenure in D.C. ended with two straight missed postseason appearances.

Now, though, the 40-year-old will change conferences and time zones as he embarks on a new journey with the Raiders. While head coach McDaniels will still call plays for the team, Turner will be brought in to shore up Las Vegas’ passing game in 2023, which looks to be in limbo.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr appears to be on the trade block and has even publicly joked about the likelihood of him having a new home next season. Carr led the Raiders to top-11 finishes in passing yards and passing touchdowns this season despite throwing the league’s fourth-most interceptions. Las Vegas finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs.

So, Turner will likely have a new QB1 to work with in Sin City when Week 1 rolls around. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is also in the mix for new digs, and his ex-Green Bay teammate and current Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has voiced his intrigue at pairing up again in Black and Silver.