Former Commanders LB Khaleke Hudson signs with Saints

Another former Washington Commander has found a new home, as linebacker Khaleke Hudson signed with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

Hudson, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, appeared in 58 games for the Commanders over four seasons, playing primarily on special teams. However, Hudson did start 12 games at linebacker, including eight last season. Hudson finished with 108 tackles in four seasons, including seven for loss and one sack.

Many believed Hudson would be a player that new head coach Dan Quinn would want to re-sign because of how hard he plays. But the Commanders went in another direction, adding Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner to start, and Anthony Pittman and Mykal Walker for depth. New safety Jeremy Chinn can also play linebacker in Quinn’s defense.

With Hudson signing with the Saints, that officially puts a bow on former head coach Ron Rivera’s first draft class. Chase Young — who also signed with the Saints this offseason — was traded last season. Antonio Gibson, Saahdiq Charles and Kam Curl all departed as free agents. Antonio Gandy-Golden and Keith Ismael have been gone, while James Smith-Williams remains unsigned.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire