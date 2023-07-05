Former Commanders center Chase Roullier announces his retirement

The Washington Commanders signed former center Chase Roullier to a four-year extension in January 2021. He was the first player under head coach Ron Rivera to sign a long-term extension.

Unfortunately, in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Roullier fractured his fibula, ending his season. Roullier came back in time for the beginning of the 2022 season. In Week 2, he suffered a knee injury, ending his season after only two games.

In the offseason, unsure of Roullier’s health, the Commanders signed Nick Gates in free agency and drafted Ricky Stromberg in the 2023 NFL draft. Washington released Roullier in May.

On Wednesday, Roullier announced his retirement via Instagram:

Roullier spent six seasons with Washington after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Wyoming. He became a starter midway through his rookie season and never left the lineup. He appeared in 69 career games for Washington, making 63 starts. In addition to his outstanding play on the field, Roullier and his wife are beloved in the DMV community for their tireless work off the field.

After his release from Washington, Roullier did have a workout with the Arizona Cardinals.

Best wishes in retirement, Chase.

