Former Colts TE Dallas Clark entering team’s Ring of Honor

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that former tight end Dallas Clark would be entering the team’s Ring of Honor.

“The Colts have had a long and historic tradition of record-breaking tight ends and receivers, and Dallas Clark stands alongside all these greats who have worn the Horseshoe,” Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay said. “In today’s game, tight ends have become so much more dynamic and important to the offensive side of the ball, and Dallas was one of the pioneers with his style of play.

“He was electrifying, tough and dependable on the field and a great teammate and person off the field. And he of course was a key piece in bringing Indianapolis its first world championship. I am so happy to welcome Dallas Clark into our Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.”

Clark was a first-round pick of the Colts in the 2003 NFL draft out of Iowa. He spent his first nine seasons with the Colts, playing with the team from 2003 through 2011.

During the span, Clark was an integral part of the Colts’ passing game and a key member of their Super Bowl winning team from the 2006 season. In that playoff run, Clark eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark in two games, catching 21 passes in total for 317 yards.

In 2009, Clark was named a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, catching 100 passes and recording over 1,100 receiving yards, along with scoring eight touchdowns. To this day, Clark is just one of eight tight ends with 100 or more receptions in a single season.

Clark concluded his run with the Colts totaling 427 receptions and 46 touchdowns, both of which are the most in franchise history at the tight end position. Clark’s 4,887 receiving yards are the second-most.

“Congrats to my good friend Dallas Clark. Colts 2024 Ring of Honor Inductee!” Payton Manning said in a social media post. “Incredible player and teammate!”

Clark will become the 19th member to join the Colts Ring of Honor. Recent inductees include Robert Mathis, Dwight Freeney, and Reggie Wayne.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire