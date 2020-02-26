Former Colts, Seahawks safety Nesby Glasgow dies at 62

Nesby Glasgow, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL, died this week after a long battle with cancer. He was 62.

Glasgow played nine seasons with the Colts and five with the Seahawks.

“Rest in peace, Nesby Glasgow,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted. “Nesby was our starting safety for nine seasons, including the ’87 division champ team. He also scouted for us. Nesby was a good man, and our hearts and prayers go out to his family.”

The Colts drafted Glasgow in the eighth round 1979 and played safety and returned punts and kicks. He appeared in 205 games with 145 starts.

Glasgow finished his career with 15 interceptions, averaged 8.1 yards and scored a touchdown on 80 punt returns and averaged 22.4 yards on 85 returns.