Former Colts K Adam Vinatieri announces retirement

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
Indianapolis Colts legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement from the NFL while on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday.

After suffering a knee injury at the end of the 2019 season, which kept him off the field for all of 2020, Vinatieri is seemingly calling it a career. This was hinted at just a few days ago when Vinatieri went on Morten Andersen’s podcast.

It should be noted that McAfee uses some NSFW language in the video, but here’s a look at the retirement announcement from Vinatieri.

It has been a long and illustrious career for Vinatieri, who completed his 24th season in the league in 2019. He will go down as the greatest kicker of all time, and he has the records to prove it.

Vinatieri enters retirement holding the records for career field goals made (583) and points scored (2,605). He also holds the record for consecutive field goals made with 44. His longest career field goal was from 57 yards, and his field-goal percentage sits at 84.1%.

Vinatieri started his NFL career in 1996 with the New England Patriots. He rose to stardom helping them win three Super Bowls until his final season with them in 2005. He signed with the Colts in 2006 and has been the kicker ever since.

Vinatieri was a three-time Pro Bowler (2002, 2004, 2014) and three-time All-Pro (2002, 2004, 2014).

Though the comeback from the knee injury didn’t happen, Vinatieri will go down as one of the greatest kickers of all time while enjoying a career that will see him end up in Canton.

