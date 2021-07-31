Former Colts DE Justin Houston to sign with Ravens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Houston has been a free agent all offseason waiting for the right moment to sign. He met with the Ravens earlier this offseason but nothing came of that meeting at the time.

Houston was a solid piece for the Colts during his two seasons in 2019-2020. He led the way with 19.0 sacks over that span but it was time for the Colts to move on this offseason so their younger pass rushers could get some playing time for the upcoming campaign.

Houston now joins the blitz-happy Ravens defense and will see the Colts in Week 5 for a primetime game in Baltimore this season.

Related

Report: Colts to consult Dr. Robert Anderson for Carson Wentz injury

Colts' Ryan Kelly (elbow) likely out a few weeks

Colts are considering surgery for QB Carson Wentz

Recommended Stories