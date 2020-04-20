Former Baltimore Colts star Mike Curtis has died at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Curtis’ family informed Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun of the news on Monday morning. Curtis was 77 at the time of his death.

The Colts made Curtis a first-round pick in 1965 and then moved him from fullback to linebacker. It proved to be a wise move as Curtis would go on to be a two-time All-Pro and make four Pro Bowls during his time with the team. He helped the Colts to a pair of Super Bowls and helped set up the winning field goal in Super Bowl V win with an interception in the fourth quarter.

Curtis earned another spot in football lore when he laid out a fan who jumped on the field and tried to run off with the ball during a 1971 game against the Dolphins.

He was left unprotected in the 1976 expansion draft and became an inaugural member of the Seahawks before closing out his playing career with two seasons in Washington.

Our condolences go out to Curtis’ family and loved ones on their loss.

Former Colts great Mike Curtis dies at 77 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk