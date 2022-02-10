Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson joins Vikings front office

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson will join the Minnesota Vikings front office in a senior personnel position.

As Vikings’ new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah builds his front office, he is bringing Grigson with him from the Cleveland Browns. Grigson was working as the senior football advisor since 2020.

Since Grigson’s departure from the Colts following the 2016 season, he’s held a few roles across the league. He joined the Browns in 2017 as a senior personnel executive. Then, he joined the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons (2018-2019) as a senior football consultant.

Then Grigson went back to the Browns for two more seasons (2020-2021) as the senior football advisor. His new role with the Vikings isn’t clear yet.

Though Grigson’s record as general manager was 49-31, he played a major role in the decline of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck. His neglect of the offensive line was a factor in Luck’s eventual retirement while using first-round picks on Trent Richardson (via trade) and Phillip Dorsett remains among the worst moves of the franchise.

Maybe Grigson has learned a bit from his time as the general manager of the colts, but the scars he’s left with the fanbase likely won’t ever go away.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts select David Bell, Carson Strong in latest Draft Wire mock How Philip Rivers played a role in Colts hiring DC Gus Bradley Report: Steelers request to interview Morocco Brown for GM vacancy

List