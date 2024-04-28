Former Colorado WR Xavier Weaver signs with Arizona Cardinals as undrafted free agent

Former Colorado Buffaloes football wide receiver Xavier Weaver signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent Saturday afternoon.

Weaver inked the deal shortly after the 2024 NFL draft wrapped up, sitting through the entirety of the event without hearing his name called. Nonetheless, Weaver found himself on an NFL roster at the end of the day.

The contract Weaver signed included $255,000 in guaranteed money, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Weaver spent four years at USF before transferring to Colorado and becoming one of quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ favorite targets. As a graduate student in his lone year with the Buffs, he posted 68 receptions for 908 yards, leading the team in both categories. Four of his receptions resulted in touchdowns and two more came on rushes.

Arizona added Weaver to an incoming class that includes two other wideouts. With the fourth overall pick, the Cardinals took Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., the consensus best receiver in the draft. They later took Tehjaun Palmer out of the University of Alabama Birmingham in the sixth round.

Weaver joins defensive lineman Leonard Payne Jr. and edge rusher Derrick McLendon II as the only Buffs players from head coach Deion Sanders’ first year in Boulder to land NFL deals. Payne (Miami Dolphins) and McLendon (Carolina Panthers) signed undrafted free-agent deals.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire