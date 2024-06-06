Former Colorado WR Tar’Varish Dawson reportedly transfers to Jacksonville State

Former Colorado Buffaloes football wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson is transferring to Jacksonville State, per 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

The move marks Dawson’s third school in three years after transferring from the Auburn Tigers to Colorado last offseason. With the Buffs, Dawson played in only four games, all during the first four weeks of the season. He hauled in 14 passes for 124 yards in those contests, including his first career touchdown catch against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Following the end of the season, Dawson was reportedly dismissed from the Buffs due to a personal matter, resulting in his entrance to the transfer portal. The speedy 5-foot-10 receiver quickly racked up offers from Football Championship Subdivision programs before landing with the Gamecocks, who joined the Conference USA last year. Dawson didn’t fail to ruffle some feathers, however, when he visited in-state rival Colorado State in May.

Dawson is now at Jacksonville State, but numerous other former Buffs remain in the transfer portal.

