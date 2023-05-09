Former Colorado WR Jordyn Tyson transfers to Arizona State

Colorado’s leading receiver in 2022 has found his next destination.

Jordyn Tyson transferred to Arizona State on Tuesday after being a rare bright spot on Colorado’s offense last fall. Tyson finished his freshman campaign with 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Buffs in the latter two categories and establishing himself as a big play threat.

He was among a mass exodus of Buffs who decided to leave the program this spring, joining seven other receivers in the portal, including Montana Lemonious-Craig, who entered the portal after a standout spring game.

Tyson will continue honing his craft in the Pac-12 and he definitely has the talent to leave a mark with the Sun Devils.

