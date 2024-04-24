Former Colorado tackle Savion Washington heads to Syracuse

Former Colorado football starting right tackle Savion Washington has found himself a new home.

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound transfer announced on social media Tuesday that he has committed to the Syracuse Orange.

Washington started his college career at Kent State before transferring to Colorado last offseason to reunite with former Golden Flashes coaches Sean Lewis and Bill O’Boyle. The Akron, Ohio native played in ten games with the Buffs, including nine starts at right tackle, while battling injuries. Pro Football Focus gave him a 69.4 pass-blocking grade last season in 660 total snaps.

Washington should be competing for a starting offensive line spot at Syracuse, which will be looking to protect new quarterback Kyle McCord.

With Washington officially out of Boulder, Houston transfer Kahlil Benson should have the inside track at right tackle, although Colorado is actively pursuing other targets in the transfer portal.

