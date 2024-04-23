Former Colorado State WR sets official visit date with Florida

The college football transfer portal is wide open and Florida football is doing its due diligence with those available through the de facto amateur free agency system. The Gators have already brought in a handful of players to replace those who have departed but there is still room for more.

One of Billy Napier and Co.’s transfer targets is wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, who played for the Colorado State Rams prior. The former three-star recruit in the 2022 cycle entered the portal on April 16 and has now set an official visit with the Orange and Blue.

According to Swamp247, Ross-Simmons will be in Gainesville this coming Saturday for his OV with Florida, — consistent with what he initially announced as a potential date. The Gators’ program caught his eye early on after entering the portal.

“I got some interest in the Gators,” Ross-Simmons noted. “I got a former teammate that attends the Gators, that’s on the team right now, Clay Millen. Having someone I already know, boosts my confidence in a school because I trust Clay’s word.”

The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound pass-catcher has already made a stop with the Syracuse Orange last weekend and is still working on trips to see the Cincinnati Bearcats and Michigan State Spartans.

Ross-Simmons caught 45 passes for 724 yards and three touchdowns in his sophomore season at Colorado State, adding to the 26 catches for 424 yards and three touchdowns he accumulated his freshman season. He is a three-star transfer portal recruit according to 247Sports, ranking at No. 643 overall and No. 100 at the wide receiver position.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire