Former Colorado State QB to transfer to Florida football team

The former Colorado State starting quarterback announced on social media on Sunday he would transfer to Florida.

Millen started every game he was healthy for in 2022 as a redshirt freshman after transferring from Nevada to follow Jay Norvell and staff to CSU. He entered the transfer portal in December following the 2023 season.

He set CSU’s single-season completion percentage record (72.2) in 2022 but amassed fewer than 2,000 pass yards.

Millen was QB No. 1 through spring and preseason leading into 2023 and started the opener against Washington State but was removed in the game and replaced before CSU’s second game. Millen went 15-for-24 for 110 yards and an interception against Washington State.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi took over in the Washington State game and started every game the rest of the season as Millen didn’t appear in a game again.

Millen was a four-star recruit out of Mount Si in Washington. He redshirted in 2021 at Nevada before transferring with Norvell to CSU.

He finished his CSU career 184-for-258 (71%) for 2,020 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Players have recently been given the green light to transfer more than once without having to sit out a year, meaning Millen should be eligible to play in 2024.

Graham Mertz was Florida's starting QB in 2023 and returns in 2024. He threw for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Former Colorado State QB to transfer to Florida football team