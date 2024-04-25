Advertisement

Former Colorado State basketball player John Tonje to transfer to New Mexico

Kevin Lytle, Fort Collins Coloradoan
·1 min read
Former Colorado State men's basketball player John Tonje (1) shoots in a game for the Rams in 2023. Tonje has now transferred back to the Mountain West.
Former Colorado State men's basketball player John Tonje (1) shoots in a game for the Rams in 2023. Tonje has now transferred back to the Mountain West.

A key player on Colorado State's 2022 men's basketball NCAA Tournament team is back in the Mountain West.

John Tonje, who left the Rams following the 2022-23 season, committed Thursday to transfer to New Mexico.

The 6-foot-6 Tonje spent last season at Missouri in what was supposed to be his final season of college basketball, but he was shut down early in the season due to a foot injury.

Tonje played four seasons at CSU and was second on the Rams in scoring in 2022-23 at 14.6 points per game, which ranked 11th in the Mountain West.

For his four-year CSU career, Tonje played 122 games with 46 starts, including in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. He averaged 8.6 points per game over four seasons and shot 37% from 3-point range.

Former CSU assistant Aaron Katsuma is on New Mexico's staff.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: New Mexico basketball adds John Tonje, formerly of Colorado State