Former Colorado State basketball player John Tonje to transfer to New Mexico

Former Colorado State men's basketball player John Tonje (1) shoots in a game for the Rams in 2023. Tonje has now transferred back to the Mountain West.

A key player on Colorado State's 2022 men's basketball NCAA Tournament team is back in the Mountain West.

John Tonje, who left the Rams following the 2022-23 season, committed Thursday to transfer to New Mexico.

The 6-foot-6 Tonje spent last season at Missouri in what was supposed to be his final season of college basketball, but he was shut down early in the season due to a foot injury.

Tonje played four seasons at CSU and was second on the Rams in scoring in 2022-23 at 14.6 points per game, which ranked 11th in the Mountain West.

For his four-year CSU career, Tonje played 122 games with 46 starts, including in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. He averaged 8.6 points per game over four seasons and shot 37% from 3-point range.

Former CSU assistant Aaron Katsuma is on New Mexico's staff.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: New Mexico basketball adds John Tonje, formerly of Colorado State