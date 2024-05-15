Former Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker has been hired at Iowa.

Former Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker has been hired at Iowa.

The University of Iowa announced Tuesday that Parker has been named "Deputy Athletic Director for Strategic Initiatives and Chief Operating Officer."

Parker was removed from the athletic director role by CSU president Amy Parsons in mid-February. CSU said Parker would "become a special advisor to the President's Office" although he has not been heavily involved in any daily operations at CSU since his reassignment.

CSU had large success in many Olympic sports during Parker's tenure but consistently struggled in football, which is the driver of all the recent realignment in college sports. The Rams went 40-63 in football under three different head coaches during Parker's tenure.

Parker was hired in 2015 at CSU.

Parker came to CSU after serving as the deputy athletics director at Texas Tech (Big 12) since 2011. He also has served as senior associate athletic director at the University of Michigan (Big 10), the University of Oklahoma (Big 12), Washington State University (Pac-12) and the University of Texas (Big 12).

At Iowa, Parker will fill the role vacated by Beth Goetz with her promotion to AD in January.

CSU has yet to name a permanent replacement at athletic director. John Weber, formerly the executive director of CSU's NIL collective the Green and Gold Guard, has been operating as the interim athletic director since Parker's removal.

Weber is expected to be a strong candidate to be named the permanent athletic director.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on X and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Former Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker hired at Iowa