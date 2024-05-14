Former Colorado receiver Tar’Varish Dawson visits in-state rival CSU

Former Colorado football wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. shared his visit with the Colorado State football program via an X post on Tuesday almost one month after entering the transfer portal. Dawson entered the portal after being dismissed from the Buffs in February.

The post was brief, with Dawson thanking CSU for the visit alongside a picture of him standing next to Rams head coach Jay Norvell. Buff Nation hasn’t taken Dawson’s visit to Fort Collins lightly, especially after last season’s infamous Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The sophomore wideout only saw the field in the first four weeks of his lone season with Colorado, most notably stepping up in CU’s Week 3 win over Nebraska with three catches for 41 yards, including his first and only career touchdown. Dawson posted a career-high five catches for 60 yards in the Buffs’ 43-35 double-overtime win over CSU.

Dawson spent one year at Auburn before landing with Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders. The receiver was initially committed to Cincinnati before flipping to CU last offseason.

Thank you CSU 🐏💚 pic.twitter.com/qWZUyzyBKS — Tarvarish Dawson (@TarvarishD) May 14, 2024

