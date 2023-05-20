Former Colorado receiver chooses Arizona over Auburn

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has had plenty of success by gaining talent from the transfer portal this fall. However, one of his top targets has elected to keep his talents on the west coast.

Montana Lemonious-Craig, best known for having a spectacular day in Colorado‘s spring game last month, announced Saturday night that he will stay in the PAC-12 by transferring to Arizona. He chose the Wildcats over Auburn, Cal, and Michigan State.

Lemonious-Craig was part of Colorado’s mass exodus of transfers from Colorado, but his departure was a bit of a surprise. He caught three passes for 154 yards in Deion Sanders’ initial spring game in Boulder and declared for the transfer portal the very next day.

Soon after entering the portal, Lemonious-Craig paid a visit to the Plains. After his visit, Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live predicted that he would sign with the Tigers.

Despite Auburn not being able to land Lemonious-Craig, they have still added plenty of talent to the receiving corps by landing FIU’s Rivaldo Fairweather, Ohio State‘s Caleb Burton, and North Texas’ Jyaire Shorter.

Former Colorado WR Montana Lemonious-Craig has committed to Arizona.https://t.co/bs59azm3Gz pic.twitter.com/DM5ma8CtmI — On3 (@On3sports) May 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire