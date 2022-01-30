Former Colorado RB Jarek Broussard commits to Michigan State over Oregon

One of the better running backs in the transfer portal, Jarek Broussard, has announced that he is committing to the Michigan State Spartans.

Broussard, who was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2020, visited the Oregon Ducks a week ago and was thought by many to be coming to the Ducks this offseason.

Watching Broussard go to MSU makes sense, with his former coach at Colorado, Mel Tucker, now the head man with the Spartans. However, it is a bit of a blow for Oregon fans who were hoping that Broussard would be coming to Eugene. The Ducks have a need at the RB spot after both CJ Verdell and Travis Dye left this offseason.

There is still some hope that the Ducks land a top recruit in the 2022 class, but it would be smart for them to try and find someone in the portal to help get some experience in the backfield next season.

