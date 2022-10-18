Former Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis enters transfer portal

Brendon Lewis, the Colorado Buffaloes’ starting quarterback for the season opener, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

After starting all 12 games last season, Lewis was unable to fully maintain the starting job this year, and here at the halfway mark, he’s now stuck behind JT Shrout and new true freshman starter Owen McCown.

The former four-star recruit out of Texas threw for 1,540 passing yards and 10 touchdowns last season but was unable to eclipse 100 passing yards in his sophomore campaign. His Colorado career also included a strong performance in his college debut in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.

Lewis’ grit was admirable and hopefully, he’s able to find playing time.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire