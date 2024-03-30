Former Colorado OL Jack Bailey joins Bill O’Boyle at Northwestern

Colorado football transfer offensive lineman Jack Bailey announced Friday via X that he has committed to the Big Ten’s Northwestern Wildcats, reuniting him with Bill O’Boyle.

O’Boyle coached Bailey at Kent State from 2019-22 before both made their way to Boulder for one season last fall. After initially following former CU offensive coordinator Sean Lewis to San Diego State in December, O’Boyle was named Northwestern’s OL coach on Jan. 11.

As for Bailey, he’ll be playing his sixth and final college football season with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound guard started in all 12 games for the Buffs last year, recording three games with a PFF pass-blocking grade above 80.

One year after winning only one game in 2022, Northwestern surprised many last fall by winning eight games, including a 14-7 victory over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Other former Colorado offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal this offseason include Jack Wilty, Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan.

