Former Colorado LB Zion Magalei transfers to Northern Arizona

Zion Magalei, a former class of 2021 signee at Colorado, is continuing his college football career at Northern Arizona University.

On Sunday, Lumberjacks DL coach Rudy Griffin tweeted out a picture of him welcoming Magalei to NAU during a move-in day.

Magalei entered the transfer portal soon after Colorado’s spring game and news had been quiet on his front until the picture of him and Griffin emerged. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder was listed as a linebacker during his two years at CU and played seven games total, mostly on special teams, getting his lone tackle during the 2022 season.

Magalei was a three-star prospect during his recruiting cycle and was once seen as a future pass-rush option for the Buffaloes. A native of Chandler, Arizona, his move to NAU will act as both a fresh start and a homecoming of sorts.

Colorado transfer LB Zion Magalei will be continuing his collegiate career at Northern Arizona https://t.co/rR1aUvb1BO — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) July 9, 2023

