Former Colorado guard Tameiya Sadler commits to Ole Miss

Former Colorado women’s basketball guard Tameiya Sadler is headed to Ole Miss as a graduate transfer for her fifth and final year of eligibility, On3’s Talia Goodman reported Friday.

Sadler averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game on 42% shooting from the field this past season, helping the Buffaloes to their second straight NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearance. She was a crucial piece in CU’s round of 32 win against the Kansas State Wildcats on their home floor, scoring 10 second-half points in the 63-50 victory.

After transferring from Washington to Colorado prior to her sophomore year, Sadler quickly found her role off the bench for head coach JR Payne. The 5-foot-8 guard typically played 17-18 minutes a night through her senior season, bringing defensive intensity and a consistent couple of baskets as Jaylyn Sherrod’s backup.

Sadler now joins head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Rebels in the SEC. Ole Miss finished third in the conference last season and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed before losing in the round of 32 to Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire