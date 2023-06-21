Former Colerain football legend Mister Simpson dies at 36

Mister Simpson, one of the top football players in the history of Colerain High School, died June 20 at age 36.

Simpson, a 2005 Colerain graduate, died Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County coroner’s office, which is investigating the cause of his death. His death was reported by District 5 of the Cincinnati Police Department, and his home address is listed in College Hill.

Simpson was a standout running back at Colerain High School. In Simpson’s senior year, he was part of a dominant Colerain team that rolled to the 2004 Division I state championship, stamping its name as one of the best football teams in Cincinnati history.

They outscored foes by an average of 46-7, with the closest margin of victory being 18 points against Elder in the season opener (21-3). The Cardinals outscored their five playoff foes by a total of 191-22, including a 50-10 romp over Canton McKinley in the state championship game.

Mister Simpson was a vital ball carrier for the 2004 state champion Colerain Cardinals

The Cardinals were ranked No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps and No. 5 by USA Today. The defense scored more points than it allowed during the course of the season.

Simpson was the top running back for Colerain, rushing for 1,310 yards and 24 touchdowns. Quarterback Dominick Goodman, who eventually starred with the Cincinnati Bearcats, rushed for 2,005 yards and 29 scores.

In the state final, Colerain rushed for 463 yards. Simpson rushed for 105 and a TD.

Other stars on the team included offensive lineman Conner Smith (Ohio State), defensive lineman Terrill Byrd (Cincinnati), free safety Eugene Clifford (Ohio State), running back Terrence Sherrer (Minnesota), and linebackers Andre Revels (Cincinnati), Brayden Coombs (Miami of Ohio) and Cobrani Mixon (Kent State).

Simpson was first-team All-Ohio in 2004, one of five Colerain players to earn that honor for the season. He ran for 1,658 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior in 2003.

Simpson graduated with the most career touchdowns in school history (40) at the time.

Simpson played sparingly at Michigan, playing in four games his sophomore season of 2006, then leaving the program after that and transferring to UC.

This story will be updated.

This is the 2004 Colerain High School state championship team. The team roster includes: manager William Feuchter, Eugene Clifford, Henry Lemons, Brayden Coombs, Brian Lainhart, Whitney Tye, Nicholas Price, Dante Thompson, Brian Edwards, Matthew Schulte, Andrew Krieg, Joseph Hines, Brandon Weiss, Dominick Goodman, Antonio Strader, Donnie Wavra, John Pasquale, Christopher Vetter, Brad Schutte, Anthony Hopper, Andrae Patterson, Jordan Miller, Justin Spielmann, Dan Hayes, Christopher Cameron, Justin Moore, Daniel Magness, Kyle Lumpkin, Terrence Sherrer, Tyler Moeller, Dwayne Curry, Rico Booker, Nicholas Wopperer, Brian Fries, Brandon Lainhart, LeDominique Williams, Cobrani Mixon, Donaven Hall, Mister Simpson, Michael Scheidt, Trenton Jouett, Terrill Byrd, Willis Preston, Kyle Dobkins, Nate Williams, Edward Hambrick, Trammell Williams, Paul Kroger, Alex McIntyre, Chad James, Jason Brandt, Matthew Murray, Calvin Dixon, Cordell Winbush, Spencer Smith, Joey Nicastro, Tirrdell Byrd, Andre Revels, Dustin Liegibel, Scott Schuster, Brandon Wyatt, Steve Borchers, Ben Zeinner, Steven Bays, Bill Goetz, Bryan Shelton, Andy Arents, Jeffrey Joecken, Dexter Meier, Joshua Krekeler, Nicholas Hetzer, David Edwards, John Norman, Pete Arlotta, Steven Jennings, Bradley Zoz, Eric Rueger, Robert Fox, Eric Ornella, Vincent Forcellini, Rob Byrne, Jeff Lyons, Rob Thompson, Darnell Reid, Mitchell Smith, Jimmie Hughes, Mark McIntosh, Connor Smith, Matt McCalla, Tyler Jones, Adam Wilkerson, Kenan Campbell, John Hafer, Jacob Watters, Robert Cost, Chris Gundrum, Josh Foster, Jeremy Hartmann, Dan Kemen, Anthony D’Agnillo, Zachary Whyle, Andrew Ahlert, Jarad Fogelsong, Derick Tabar, Shane Eberhard, Cameron Lozier, Daniel Jenkins, Grant Rohlfer, Kevin Johnson, Kyle Johnson, William Singleton and Brad Thompson. Head Coach: Kerry Coombs. Assistant coaches: Steve Atkinson, Marty Baumhower, Tom Bolden, John Cook, Scott Fortkamp, Rick Haynes, Ken Meibers, Justin Miller, Chris Newton, Larry Pornoy, Justin Roden, Gary Sams, Dan Scholz, Joe Smith, Joe Snively, Joe Ward, Gary Walton. Trainer: John Martini

