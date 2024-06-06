Former coach picks Real Madrid’s best player: Neither Vinicius, nor Mbappe or Bellingham

Former Atletico Madrid manager Jorge D’Alessandro has praised Eduardo Camavinga as the best player in Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid squad.

During a conversation with Josep Pedrerol, D’Alessandro did not even mention Vinicius Jr or Jude Bellingham and emphasised that Camavinga is a standout player and, in his view, the best in the team from a footballing perspective.

He expressed his admiration for Camavinga, highlighting his exceptional control of the game’s tempo, pace, speed, and consistency. According to D’Alessandro, these qualities make the young French midfielder the best player in Real Madrid’s lineup.

“We have the best player in the team, Camavinga. He is a player who is out of his depth, football-wise he is the best player in the team,” said the Argentine manager as quoted by Defensa Central.

“In terms of tempo, pace, speed and continuity in the game, Camavinga is the best,” he added.

Real Madrid have a new Frenchman in the roster

Eduardo Camavinga is underappreciated by the fans. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to this praise, Real Madrid recently announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe for the next five seasons.

This major signing has heightened the excitement among Real Madrid fans, who are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season under Ancelotti’s management, mostly because everyone wants to know how the Italian would line his team up.

It is to be noted that the season ended on a high note for Real Madrid and the fans are thrilled about the future prospects of their team.

Alongside the arrival of Mbappe, Real Madrid have also secured the services of promising young talent Endrick.

Furthermore, the club plans to bring back Rafa Marin, who has just completed a loan spell at Alaves mostly because Nacho is expected to leave the team.

With these exciting additions, Real Madrid fans have much to look forward to. The summer has just begun, and the squad is already shaping up to be strong and competitive for the next season.