Former coach claims Julian Alavarez would be ideal fit at Atletico Madrid

Former coach claims Julian Alavarez would be ideal fit at Atletico Madrid

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez could be a summer transfer target for Atletico Madrid.

Despite his ongoing importance at the Etihad Stadium, his long term future is in doubt, and a transfer move could be on the cards.

The Argentinian international is not guaranteed a first team spot in Manchester and Los Rojiblancos are rumoured to be monitoring him.

Recent reports from Caught Offside claim Alvarez is open to swapping Manchester for Spain as he looks for a new challenge after the 2024 Copa America.

With speculation ongoing over a possible offer for the 24-year-old, his former River Plate coach Juanjo Borrelli claimed a place at the Estadio Metropolitano could be a perfect match.

“Having Cholo (Diego Simeone) as a coach, who is obsessive and an impressive coach, I think he would get more things out of him than Julian has shown. He’s a player who could fit well in Spanish football because he’s an outstanding player”, as per reports from Marca.

Alvarez has already joined up with Argentina for Copa America duty with the holders opening their campaign against Ecuador on June 10 in Chicago.